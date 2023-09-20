Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $8.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 2.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $333.45 million, up 76.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.8% and +84.79%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.35% lower. Plug Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.