Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $9, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 21.7% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $208.57 million, up 48.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.77 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.4% and +87.34%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.21% lower within the past month. Plug Power currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.