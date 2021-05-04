Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $24.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLUG as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.17 million, up 93.98% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.85% lower within the past month. PLUG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

