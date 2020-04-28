Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $4.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 25.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 10.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.35% in that time.

PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.62 million, up 70.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $285.49 million, which would represent changes of +8.82% and +27.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PLUG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

