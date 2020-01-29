Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $4.04, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had gained 29.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PLUG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PLUG to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $90.32 million, up 50.98% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.75% lower. PLUG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

