Plug Power to participate in a webinar with Roth MKM

Managing Director Irwin hosts COO Shrestha to discuss the build-out of Plug‘s green H2 network and the electrolyzer business on a webinar to be held on November 15 at 11 am hosted by Roth MKM.Webcast Link

