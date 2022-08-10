Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Plug Power Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Plug Power had debt of US$546.2m, up from US$514.0m in one year. But it also has US$3.44b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$2.90b net cash.

How Healthy Is Plug Power's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Plug Power had liabilities of US$358.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$969.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.44b as well as receivables valued at US$99.3m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$2.21b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Plug Power is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Plug Power has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Plug Power can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

While it hasn't made a profit, at least Plug Power booked its first revenue as a publicly listed company, in the last twelve months.

So How Risky Is Plug Power?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Plug Power lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$716m and booked a US$556m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$2.90b, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Plug Power is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

