Plug Power Installs Electrolyzer System At Amazon's Aurora Fulfillment Center

December 27, 2023 — 08:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), a provider of hydrogen solutions, announced on Wednesday that it had completed the installation and commissioning of an electrolyzer system at an Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) fulfillment center in Aurora, Colorado.

The one-megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyzer is the first for Amazon and would be producing low-carbon hydrogen to fuel over 225 hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklift trucks at the site, known as DEN8.

The Plug 1 MW electrolyzer, which uses electricity and water to produce hydrogen, can support up to 400 hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklift trucks. The hydrogen produced by the electrolyzer will be compressed on-site and stored in a gaseous hydrogen storage tank for use by the forklift trucks.

To date, Plug has collaborated with Amazon to deploy over 17,000 fuel cells to replace batteries in forklifts in more than 80 fulfillment centers in North America.

