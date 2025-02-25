Plug Power Inc. to Announce 2024 Fourth Quarter Results on March 3, 2025

Plug Power will announce its Q4 2024 results on March 3, 2025, via a conference call and webcast.

Plug Power Inc. will announce its fourth quarter results for 2024 on March 3, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET, and invites participants to join via a toll-free number or a direct webcast. As a leader in the hydrogen solutions sector, Plug Power is dedicated to developing a comprehensive green hydrogen ecosystem aimed at facilitating decarbonization efforts for its clients. The company has established itself as a pioneer in hydrogen fuel cell technology, having deployed over 69,000 fuel cell systems and 250 fueling stations globally. With aspirations to create a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug Power is also focused on producing electrolyzers and fuel cells in its Gigafactory, planning multiple green hydrogen production plants to be operational by the end of 2028. Further details and a playback of the call will be available on their website.

Plug Power is positioned as a global leader in the green hydrogen economy, indicating strong market presence and expertise.

The company has deployed over 69,000 fuel cell systems and more than 250 fueling stations, showcasing its extensive operational scale and success in the industry.

Plug Power is actively expanding its infrastructure with plans for a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, demonstrating long-term growth potential.

The announcement of the upcoming fourth quarter results may indicate transparency and engagement with investors, likely generating interest in the company's financial performance.

When will Plug Power announce its 2024 fourth quarter results?

Plug Power will announce its 2024 fourth quarter results on March 3, 2025.

How can I join the Plug Powerearnings call

You can join the call by dialing 877-407-9221 or +1 201-689-8597 at 8:30 AM ET on March 3, 2025.

Where can I access the Plug Powerearnings callwebcast?

The webcast can be accessed directly at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709272&tp_key=dd1df42c9a or from Plug's homepage.

What is Plug Power's focus in the hydrogen industry?

Plug Power focuses on creating a comprehensive green hydrogen ecosystem to support decarbonization and energy generation.

What projects is Plug Power currently developing?

Plug Power is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants and operates a Gigafactory for electrolyzers and fuel cells.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, will announce its 2024 fourth quarter results on Monday March 3, 2025.







Join the call:







● Date: March 3, 2025





● Time: 8:30 AM ET





● Toll-free: 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597





● Direct webcast:





https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709272&tp_key=dd1df42c9a









The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug homepage (



www.plugpower.com



). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.







About Plug







Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen.





With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.





For more information, visit





www.plugpower.com





.







