Plug Power Inc. Advances Hydrogen Plant Development in St. Gabriel, Louisiana with Strong Safety Record

Plug Power's hydrogen plant in Louisiana is progressing on schedule, focusing on safety and high-purity hydrogen production.

Plug Power Inc. has announced that its new hydrogen plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana is on schedule to begin operations in the first quarter of 2025, now moving into the final commissioning phase. The facility, a joint venture with Olin Corporation, will produce 15 tons per day of hydrogen using Olin’s by-product hydrogen from chlorine production. The plant has achieved over 412,000 safe working hours without recordable injuries, reflecting a strong focus on safety during its construction. A critical dry-out process is currently being conducted to ensure high-purity hydrogen production. Once operational, the plant will increase Plug Power’s total production capacity to 39 TPD, supporting growing demand from partners like Amazon and Walmart and enhancing Plug's hydrogen network across North America.

The new hydrogen plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana is on schedule for operations in the first quarter, indicating strong project management and timely execution.

Once operational, the plant will increase Plug Power's total production capacity to 39 TPD, supporting growing demand from key partners like Amazon and Walmart.

The facility has achieved over 412,000 safe working hours with zero recordable injuries, highlighting a strong commitment to safety and operational excellence.

The plant's commissioning process includes advanced techniques to ensure high-purity hydrogen production, which is critical for the performance of fuel cells.

The press release includes a significant number of forward-looking statements, indicating reliance on uncertain future events that could adversely affect the company's performance and outcomes.

While the facility has achieved a strong safety record, any potential future incidents during operations could pose serious risks to both safety and corporate reputation.

The reliance on Olin Corporation's by-product hydrogen for operations may present vulnerabilities related to supply chain stability and operational costs.

What is the location of Plug Power's new hydrogen plant?

Plug Power's new hydrogen plant is located in St. Gabriel, Louisiana.

When will operations for the hydrogen plant begin?

Operations for the hydrogen plant are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

What safety measures are being implemented at the plant?

The plant has achieved over 412,000 safe working hours with zero recordable injuries, adhering strictly to safety standards.

How much hydrogen will the Louisiana plant produce?

The Louisiana plant will produce 15 tons of liquid hydrogen per day, increasing Plug Power's capacity to 39 tons per day.

Which companies are key partners for Plug Power's hydrogen supply?

Key partners for Plug Power's hydrogen supply include Amazon and Walmart.

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) has confirmed that its new 15-ton-per-day (TPD) hydrogen plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana is on schedule as previously announced for operations in the first quarter, now entering the final commissioning phase. Operated by Hidrogenii—a 50/50 joint venture between Plug Power and Olin Corporation—the facility utilizes Olin’s by-product hydrogen from chlorine production. Once fully operational, the plant will play a key role in expanding Plug’s North American hydrogen network.







On-Time Progress with a Strong Safety Focus







The project’s steady progress is complemented by a strong safety record, with the facility achieving over 412,000 safe working hours and zero recordable injuries. This milestone reflects disciplined adherence to rigorous process safety management (PSM) standards and thorough job safety analyses (JSA), ensuring that all high-risk activities—from crane lifts and high-voltage installations to vessel purging and high-pressure pneumatic testing—are executed safely.





“Our team has executed hundreds of high-risk tasks without a single incident,” said Plug CEO Andy Marsh.







Essential Dry-Out Process







A critical dry-out process is underway to remove moisture and impurities from the plant’s piping, vessels, and mechanical systems. This essential step ensures the production of high-purity hydrogen by preventing potential issues such as corrosion, freezing, and inefficiencies in fuel cell performance. The process employs advanced pressure regulation and moisture control techniques, with durations varying from several days to a few weeks depending on the section.







Expanding Capacity and Strengthening the Network







Upon completion, the Louisiana plant will add an additional 15 TPD of liquid hydrogen, increasing Plug’s total production capacity to 39 TPD. This expansion is designed to support growing demand from key partners, including Amazon and Walmart, and further Plug’s strategy of delivering vertically integrated hydrogen solutions. Drawing on operational insights from its Woodbine, Georgia facility, the plant is set for continuous 24/7 operation, enhancing production efficiency and energy independence.





With operations on track for the first quarter as previously announced and a commitment to robust safety measures, the Louisiana hydrogen plant marks an important step in advancing Plug Power’s efforts to build a reliable and sustainable hydrogen network across North America.







About Plug Power







Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the Company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.





With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants for commercial operation. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.





For more information, visit



www.plugpower.com



.







Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about: Plug’s ability to complete the final commissions phase or the dry-out process; Plug’s expectation that such facility will bolster its supply of liquid hydrogen being delivered to customers; Plug’s expectation that liquid and gaseous hydrogen production will have a positive impact on Plug’s bottom line and step change in fuel margin expansion; Plug’s continued build-out of its hydrogen network and its ability to allow customers to seamlessly integrate hydrogen into their operations across multiple industries; customer demand for liquid hydrogen; the impact of policies in the U.S. on the demand for liquid hydrogen; the liquid hydrogen production out of Plug’s hydrogen plants bringing down the average cost of delivered hydrogen, positively impacting Plug’s fuel margins; and Plug’s ability to build out a vertically integrated hydrogen ecosystem, including its ability to develop multiple hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Plug’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.







Media Contact:







Fatimah Nouilati





Plug Power Inc.





Email:



PlugPR@plugpower.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1ada241-3ec4-4208-a953-504623f6e516





