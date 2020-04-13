Plug Power Files to Sell 20 Million Shares, Aiming to Raise $75 Million

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock has lost 28% of its value since the novel coronavirus outbreak in China turned into a global pandemic and sparked a worldwide recession.

The company's most recent quarterly earnings report, which came out more than a month ago, showed Plug losing money ($0.06 per share adjusted and $0.07 per share GAAP) and racking up sales at a slower pace than predicted, to boot. And although Plug Power ended the year with "positive adjusted" earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), management was cautious not to predict any such profit in fiscal 2020.

To help weather this rough patch, therefore, the company has just announced in a filing with the SEC that it will be selling "19,633,507 new shares of our common stock" in an attempt to raise "up to" $75 million in new capital.

Image source: Getty Images.

Plug Power announced the sale at an offering price of $3.82 per share, representing a 7%-plus discount to its closing price of $4.12 per share Monday. The news quickly sent the stock lower. As of 4:30 p.m. EDT, the shares are down 3.4% in after-hours trading, after rising nearly 8% during normal trading hours on the Nasdaq.

In its filing, Plug noted that it expects to end up with 337.4 million shares after making this new floatation, implying 5.8% dilution to the share count from this offering.

Founded in 1997, Plug Power stock has never earned a full-year profit, nor generated any operating cash flow from its business. The company burned through $63.7 million in negative free cash flow last year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.