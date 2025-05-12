PLUG POWER Earnings Results: $PLUG Reports Quarterly Earnings

PLUG POWER ($PLUG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, missing estimates of -$0.19 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $133,669,999, missing estimates of $134,802,078 by $-1,132,079.
PLUG POWER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of PLUG POWER stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 40,061,643 shares (+139.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,331,299
- UBS GROUP AG added 12,562,348 shares (+418.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,757,801
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 6,053,493 shares (+9897.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,893,940
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,218,822 shares (+336.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,116,090
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 4,868,671 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,370,269
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,930,342 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,305,961
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,927,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,234,936
PLUG POWER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
PLUG POWER Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.65.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $1.5 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.1 on 03/05/2025
- An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 03/05/2025
- Dushyant Ailani from Jefferies set a target price of $1.9 on 11/15/2024
- Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $2.0 on 11/14/2024
