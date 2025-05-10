PLUG POWER Earnings Preview: Recent $PLUG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PLUG POWER ($PLUG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $134,802,078 and earnings of -$0.19 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLUG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PLUG POWER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of PLUG POWER stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PLUG POWER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/13/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PLUG POWER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLUG forecast page.

PLUG POWER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.8.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $1.5 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.1 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Dushyant Ailani from Jefferies set a target price of $1.9 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $2.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $1.6 on 11/13/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.