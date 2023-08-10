Plug Power Declines 12% After Reporting Wider Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are down more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported wider loss for the second quarter.

The quarterly loss was $236.39 million or $0.40 per share, compared to loss of $173.296 million or $0.30 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $9.52, down 11.53 percent from the previous close of $10.75 on a volume of 22,018,848.

