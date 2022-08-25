Markets
Plug Power Climbs On Hydrogen Supply Deal With Amazon

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) are gaining more than 8 percent from the previous close on Thursday morning trade after the company said it signed a hydrogen supply deal with Amazon (AMZN) to provide liquid green hydrogen starting 2025 to help decarbonize Amazon's operations. The provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions said the deal will help towards its 2025 $3 billion revenue goal.

Currently, PLUG shares are at $30.16, up 9.59 percent from the previous close of $27.52 on a volume of 20,023,588.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

