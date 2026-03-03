Markets
Plug Power CEO Jose Luis Crespo Begins Tenure

March 03, 2026 — 07:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc.(PLUG) said on Tuesday that Jose Luis Crespo has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on March 2.

Crespo has succeeded CEO Andy Marsh, who has transitioned to the role of Chairman of Plug's Board, consistent with the leadership transition plan announced last year.

Crespo brings over 12 years of leadership experience at Plug, most recently as President and Chief Revenue Officer.  

Looking ahead, as announced earlier, the company aims to achieve positive EBITDAS by the end of 2026, positive operating income by the end of 2027, and full profitability by the end of 2028.

