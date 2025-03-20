Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh Takes 50% of Salary in Company Stock to Support Hydrogen Economy Strategy

Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh will take 50% of his salary in stock, demonstrating confidence in the company's hydrogen strategy.

Plug Power Inc. announced that CEO Andy Marsh will receive 50% of his annual salary in company stock, reflecting his confidence in the company's strategy and potential to lead the hydrogen economy. Marsh emphasized the importance of aligning his compensation with Plug Power's long-term vision and commitment to sustainable growth. The company, known for its comprehensive hydrogen solutions, has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and aims to expand its hydrogen production capacity significantly with operational plants in multiple states. Plug Power's innovative approach positions it at the forefront of the hydrogen industry, serving major clients like Walmart and Amazon. The press release also includes a caution about forward-looking statements and potential risks in achieving the company's objectives.

CEO Andy Marsh's decision to accept 50% of his annual salary in company stock demonstrates strong leadership confidence in Plug Power's strategy and future potential.

This move aligns the CEO’s financial interests with the company's performance, which may enhance investor confidence and stakeholder trust.

Plug Power’s ongoing commitment to expanding its hydrogen production capacity, reaching 39 tons per day, reinforces its position as a leader in the hydrogen economy.

The company’s established partnerships with major global brands like Walmart and Amazon highlight its reputation and capability in delivering large-scale hydrogen solutions.

CEO Andy Marsh's decision to accept 50% of his salary in stock may raise concerns about the company's current cash flow and financial stability.

The multiple forward-looking statements indicate significant risks and uncertainties that could impact Plug Power's ability to meet its strategic goals, which may concern investors.

The lack of concrete details on how Plug Power plans to execute its strategy could lead to skepticism regarding its future performance and market dominance.

What is Andy Marsh's new compensation strategy at Plug Power?

Andy Marsh will accept 50% of his annual salary in company stock, showcasing confidence in Plug Power's strategy.

How does this decision impact Plug Power's future?

This decision highlights Marsh's belief in Plug's potential to lead the hydrogen economy, reinforcing a long-term vision.

What are Plug Power's key areas of focus?

Plug Power focuses on producing, storing, delivering hydrogen, and generating power to advance energy independence and decarbonization.

How much hydrogen production capacity does Plug Power currently have?

Plug Power's production capacity is on track to reach 39 tons per day with existing and upcoming plants.

Who are some of Plug Power's major clients?

Plug Power serves global leaders such as Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP, facilitating their energy needs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLUG Insider Trading Activity

$PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE C MCNAMEE sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $20,916

$PLUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLUG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/13/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

$PLUG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.8.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $1.5 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.8 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.1 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.25 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Dushyant Ailani from Jefferies set a target price of $1.9 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $2.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $1.6 on 11/13/2024

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced that its CEO, Andy Marsh, has committed to accept 50% of his annual salary in the form of company stock this year. This decision underscores Marsh’s conviction in Plug’s current strategy and future potential to dominate the hydrogen economy at scale.





Mr. Marsh explained: "Our mission is to pioneer the hydrogen economy for present and future generations. Aligning my compensation with our company’s outlook, both short and long term, is a demonstration of my confidence in our vision, our team, and the value we are creating for our stakeholders.”





Plug remains focused on executing its strategic objectives and driving sustainable growth. The company will continue to provide updates on key initiatives throughout the remainder of the year.







About Plug Power







Plug Power is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug Power provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.





With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug Power leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug Power is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced hydrogen supply. With plants already operational in Georgia and Tennessee, and Louisiana set to come online in 2025, Plug power ’s total production capacity is on track to reach 39 tons per day.





With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug Power powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.







Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about Plug’s ability to execute on its current strategy and strategic objectives; Plug’s ability to dominate the hydrogen economy at scale; Plug’s ability to generate value for our stakeholders; Plug’s ability to continue driving sustainable growth. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Plug’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.







MEDIA CONTACT







Fatimah Nouilati - Allison







plugPR@allisonpr.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.