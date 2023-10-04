Plug Power (BER:PLUN) Price Target Increased by 7.75% to 17.79

The average one-year price target for Plug Power (BER:PLUN) has been revised to 17.79 / share. This is an increase of 7.75% from the prior estimate of 16.51 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.49 to a high of 80.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 186.13% from the latest reported closing price of 6.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plug Power. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 8.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUN is 0.15%, an increase of 15.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 311,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 22,177K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,273K shares, representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUN by 74.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,909K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,095K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUN by 14.53% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 10,517K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,706K shares, representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUN by 46.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,260K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,916K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUN by 16.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,745K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

