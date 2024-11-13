Plug Power appoints Sanjay Shrestha as president

The Company announced that Sanjay Shrestha, formerly the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager, Energy Solutions, will assume the position of President while Andy Marsh will retain the position of CEO. As General Manager, Sanjay broadened the company’s product portfolio and expanded the Energy business to offer end-to-end solutions including electrolyzer, liquifier, and cryogenic businesses, while successfully overseeing the build-out of the Company’s hydrogen production plants. In his new role as President, Sanjay will be responsible for the strategic execution of Plug‘s business priorities to establish a clear path to profitability with major emphasis on delivering on the Company’s targets for 2025.

