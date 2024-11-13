News & Insights

Stocks

Plug Power appoints Sanjay Shrestha as president

November 13, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Company announced that Sanjay Shrestha, formerly the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager, Energy Solutions, will assume the position of President while Andy Marsh will retain the position of CEO. As General Manager, Sanjay broadened the company’s product portfolio and expanded the Energy business to offer end-to-end solutions including electrolyzer, liquifier, and cryogenic businesses, while successfully overseeing the build-out of the Company’s hydrogen production plants. In his new role as President, Sanjay will be responsible for the strategic execution of Plug‘s business priorities to establish a clear path to profitability with major emphasis on delivering on the Company’s targets for 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PLUG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLUG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.