Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable to Build Green Hydrogen Plant

Leading hydrogen solutions provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) today announced plans to build a green hydrogen production plant in Pennsylvania. The company will source 100% of the renewable energy to power the plant from Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), which operates one of the world's largest renewable energy platforms. Brookfield will supply power to this facility from its Holtwood hydroelectric plant in Pennsylvania.

Green hydrogen from the facility will help support the decarbonization of the broader transportation and logistics industries in the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic regions. Plug Power expects the plant to come on line by the end of next year. It will have the capacity to produce 15 metric tons of emissions-free liquid hydrogen per day. It will be one of the first industrial-scale green hydrogen facilities in North America. The plant is a significant milestone in Plug Power's goal to establish the first North American green hydrogen network. The company aims to produce more than 500 tons of hydrogen per day by 2025.

Image source: Getty Images.

Green hydrogen could be a significant growth driver for Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable in the future. Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates that hydrogen has the potential to provide up to 24% of the world's energy needs, and could reach $10 trillion in annual revenue by 2050. Plug Power has started making inroads in this emerging industry by building this plant and one in New York, which will complement an existing facility in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, producers like Brookfield will be crucial partners in supporting these projects by providing them with low-cost renewable energy. In addition to its partnership with Plug Power, Brookfield Renewable is also working with Canadian energy infrastructure giant Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) on a green hydrogen project in Quebec.

10 stocks we like better than Plug Power

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Plug Power wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Matthew DiLallo owns shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc., Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., and Enbridge. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.