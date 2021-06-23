Plug Power: Stock Price, Valuation and Everything Else You Need to Know

In the stock market, momentum and sentiment often go hand in hand. Lose the former or should the latter sour, the other will likely be affected.

Which brings us to Plug Power (PLUG). The hydrogen fuel cell specialist put up a mighty display in 2020’s new energy enamored stock market, with the share gains coming free and easy. But earlier this year, the tables had turned as investors fled from growth stocks to more inflation-safe environs. What’s more, Plug Power ran into a mess of its own making. There was suddenly a lot of anxiousness around the company when an audit unearthed non-cash related errors while the company was getting its 10-K filing ready, after which it needed to refile fiscal 2018–2019 financial results along with some recent quarterly statements.

With the refiling now done, that overhang has been put to rest, and PLUG has belatedly posted its 1Q21 earnings. The results were a mixed bag, but following recent updates, investors already knew what was more or less in store. In fact, the market reacted favorably to the latest developments, which have also encouraged Evercore analyst James West.

The unveiling of General Motors as a new “pedestal/critical customer,” says West, should lead to “additional uptake throughout the automotive industry given the ringing endorsement from GM.”

What’s more, the company teased investors with the prospect of a fifth “pedestal” customer, one West thinks will be revealed later this year and will join a client list that includes not only GM, but Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot. The addition, West believes, will further “drive the stock.”

PLUG’s sales are also on the rise, although the company is still a way off being profitable. However, West is “not at all concerned with the lack of near-term profits.”

“PLUG is clearly in growth mode, the path towards achieving greater scale is more solidified, and renewable hydrogen costs continue to fall,” the analyst said. “Long-term investors should take solace with PLUG’s runway after 2024 when the company will be generating +$2B of annual revenues and is no longer investing for the long-term.”

Accordingly, West reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on PLUG stock backed by a $42 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of ~24%, should the analyst’s forecast materialize. (To watch West’s track record, click here)

According to West’s colleagues, there’s more upside on the way. The average price target clocks in at $44.38, suggesting one-year gains of 31%. Overall, PLUG stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 9 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. (See PLUG stock analysis on TipRanks)

