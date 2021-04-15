PLUG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.02, changing hands as low as $26.28 per share. Plug Power Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLUG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLUG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.79 per share, with $75.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.