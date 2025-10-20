PLTR's Dual Powerhouses: Foundry and Gotham Fuel Enterprise AI Growth

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is rapidly evolving beyond its defense origins, driven by two flagship platforms, Foundry and Gotham, that are reshaping data intelligence across industries.

Foundry: The Commercial Growth Engine

Foundry stands at the core of Palantir’s commercial expansion, enabling enterprises to turn complex, siloed data into actionable intelligence. The platform integrates information from ERP systems, IoT feeds, and databases through 200+ prebuilt connectors, using automated low-code pipelines to unify structured and unstructured data. Its embedded analytics and machine learning capabilities empower use cases ranging from supply chain optimization and anti-money laundering to predictive manufacturing.

Security remains fundamental to Foundry’s architecture, featuring role-based access, end-to-end data lineage and real-time workload orchestration through Apache Spark and Flink. These attributes make it enterprise-grade and trusted by clients like Lear Corporation, which expanded Foundry across its operations to achieve measurable cost savings. Palantir’s U.S. commercial revenue surged 93% year over year in the second quarter of 2025, largely propelled by Foundry-driven workflows. The August 2025 release of Foundry DevOps now streamlines app deployment and lifecycle management, extending the platform’s reach.

Gotham: Powering Secure Intelligence at Scale

Gotham, Palantir’s original data intelligence platform, continues to define mission-critical analytics. It integrates and visualizes vast datasets in real time, using AI and machine learning to identify threats, detect anomalies and enhance situational awareness through geospatial mapping and network analytics. Its robust architecture and collaborative tools make it indispensable for governments, defense, and even commercial sectors like healthcare and finance.

Together, Foundry and Gotham represent Palantir’s twin pillars of growth, merging secure, scalable data integration with AI-driven insights. By bridging public and private sector intelligence, Palantir cements its position as a leading force in enterprise AI and digital transformation.

PLTR, NVDA and AI: The Trio Leading AI Revolution

Palantir is riding the broader AI surge with peers like NVIDIA NVDA and C3.ai AI. NVIDIA is the undisputed backbone of AI infrastructure, continues to see insatiable demand for its GPUs, while C3.ai is expanding its enterprise footprint. While PLTR excels in deployment, NVIDIA powers the backend, and C3.ai tackles the front-end application layer. For investors bullish on PLTR, NVDA’s dominance and C3.ai’s evolving strategy remain worth watching as this transformative tech cycle unfolds.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.