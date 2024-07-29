PLTR Stock: Palantir Strikes New Green Energy Deal with TES

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) announced today that it is joining forces with Tree Energy Solutions, a leader in the field of electric natural gas derived from green hydrogen, also known as e-NG.

Although this news has done little to move PLTR stock, investors should be careful to examine it from a macroeconomic perspective as this company continues to demonstrate progress and innovation.

What’s Happening with PLTR Stock

The list of companies that use Palantir’s technology is vast, including industry leaders such as PricewaterhouseCoopers and PG&E (NYSE:PCG).

Joining that list today is TES, which will be leveraging Palantir’s AI software to support its mission of furthering the global green energy transition and spurring decarbonization. As a statement released by Palantir this morning noted:

“Through this partnership, Palantir Foundry and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) will support TES in supply chain management, simulation and scenario modeling for investment optimization, site selection, asset management, carbon emissions tracking, and modeling the energy transformation pipeline.”

This new venture should prove mutually beneficial to both companies. It will give Palantir a new customer, and expand its reach into clean energy technology. Given that this industry is one set to benefit if Vice President Kamala Harris wins in November, Palantir faces another potential catalyst.

As noted, the market is fairly volatile today, particularly for companies in the AI space. Investors should not interpret dips in PLTR stock today as a reaction to the partnership news.

Why It Matters

PLTR stock has demonstrated impressive growth over the past year. As of this writing, it is up more than 60% in the year to date (YTD). Palantir has proven that it is good at shaking off negative momentum, despite arguments that it is overhyped. That is due in part to its record of innovation. The TES partnership news is a good reminder that the company is highly focused on growth and expanding its reach across multiple sectors.

Right now, the upcoming U.S. presidential election is impacting many stocks and sectors. And unlike many of its peers, PLTR stock is uniquely positioned to keep growing, regardless of who wins in November. And in the shorter term, news of the TES partnership will likely help shares rise once the market stabilizes.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient held a LONG position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Samuel O’Brient is a Reporter for InvestorPlace, where his work focuses primarily on financial markets, global economic trends, and public policy. O’Brient writes a weekly column on recent political news that investors should be following.

More From InvestorPlace

The post PLTR Stock: Palantir Strikes New Green Energy Deal with TES appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.