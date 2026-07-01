PLTR Stock Declines 14% in a Year: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Palantir Technologies PLTR shares have declined 14% over the past year compared with the industry’s 22% fall. While the stock has faced valuation concerns and broader volatility across the artificial intelligence sector, the company's operating performance continues to strengthen. From accelerating commercial adoption to expanding profitability and industry-leading software metrics, Palantir is demonstrating that its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is becoming a powerful long-term growth engine.

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AIP Continues Driving Commercial Expansion

Palantir's AIP is delivering exceptional momentum across its U.S. commercial business. The clearest evidence is reflected in revenue growth, with U.S. commercial revenues surging 133% year over year and 18% sequentially. The performance suggests that enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation and increasingly deploying Palantir's AI-powered software in mission-critical production environments.

Customer expansion remains equally encouraging. U.S. commercial customer count increased 42% year over year and 8% sequentially, highlighting the company's ability to win new clients while deepening relationships with existing customers. A growing installed base not only expands recurring revenue opportunities but also creates favorable conditions for higher-value platform adoption over time.

Compared with many enterprise software providers, including ServiceNow NOW and C3.ai AI, Palantir appears to be translating AI demand into measurable commercial execution, supported by growing customer adoption and larger enterprise deployments.

Larger Deals Reinforce Future Revenue Visibility

Demand strength is also evident in Palantir's expanding deal pipeline. The number of U.S. commercial contracts valued at $1 million or more increased 1.6 times from the prior year. Deals worth at least $5 million also grew at the same pace, indicating that customers are committing to increasingly larger AI deployments as confidence in the platform continues to rise.

Meanwhile, remaining deal value climbed 112% year over year, while total contract value reached $1.18 billion, representing a 45% increase from the prior-year period. These metrics provide stronger visibility into future revenue opportunities and reinforce the durability of Palantir's commercial momentum.

While ServiceNow continues benefiting from enterprise workflow automation demand and C3.ai remains focused on enterprise AI applications, Palantir's growing contract values highlight its ability to secure large-scale, long-duration AI engagements across multiple industries.

Profitability Continues Reaching New Heights

Palantir's first-quarter 2026 results also showcased remarkable operational discipline. Adjusted operating income climbed to $984 million, representing an impressive 60% operating margin. Over the past year, adjusted operating income has increased dramatically from $391 million in the first quarter of 2025 to nearly $1 billion. Operating margins have expanded consistently, improving from 44% in the first quarter of 2025 to 46% in the second quarter, 51% in the third quarter, 57% in the fourth quarter, and ultimately 60% in the first quarter of 2026.

These results demonstrate meaningful operating leverage, with revenue growth increasingly flowing through to profits instead of being offset by higher operating expenses. Unlike many AI software companies that sacrifice profitability to sustain growth, Palantir continues to strengthen both simultaneously.

Rule of 40 Highlights Elite Software Quality

One metric particularly underscores Palantir's execution: the Rule of 40, widely regarded as one of the software industry's most important measures of business quality. While a score above 40% is generally considered strong, PLTR has moved into an entirely different league.

Its Rule of 40 improved from 64% in the second quarter of 2024 to an extraordinary 145% by the first quarter of 2026. During the same period, revenue growth accelerated from 27% to 85%, while adjusted operating margins expanded from 37% to 60%.

This rare combination of accelerating growth and expanding profitability distinguishes Palantir from many software peers. Even as C3.ai continues investing aggressively to expand its AI offerings and ServiceNow scales its enterprise software platform, Palantir's balanced execution demonstrates exceptional operational efficiency.

Customer Growth Supports Long-Term Opportunity

Palantir continues expanding its customer ecosystem at an impressive pace. Total customers have now surpassed the 1,000-customer milestone, while commercial customer growth remains strong across both U.S. and international markets.

Importantly, customer expansion often serves as an early indicator of long-term revenue durability, as larger installed bases create additional opportunities for upselling, platform expansion and increased customer spending. The continued rise in commercial customers also reflects growing enterprise confidence in deploying AI-powered operational systems across mission-critical business functions.

Although valuation concerns and broader AI-sector volatility remain risks, Palantir's expanding customer ecosystem, accelerating commercial momentum, rising profitability and exceptional Rule of 40 performance reinforce the company's long-term investment narrative. As enterprises continue to accelerate AI adoption, Palantir appears well-positioned to capitalize on expanding demand, larger contracts, and durable recurring revenue growth.

Analyst Sentiment Remains Highly Favorable

Consensus estimates continue to support Palantir’s growth trajectory. Earnings are projected to increase 84.5% in 2026 and 40% in 2027, while revenue growth expectations remain robust at 72% in 2026 and 42% in 2027, as commercial AI adoption accelerates.

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Analyst sentiment has also improved considerably. Over the past 60 days, analysts issued 11 upward earnings estimate revisions for 2026, with no downward revisions. Forecasts for 2027 also moved higher with 10 upward revisions against none downward, reflecting growing confidence in Palantir’s execution capabilities and expanding AI opportunity.

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PLTR Stock Looks Like a Compelling Buy

Palantir continues to distinguish itself through rapid commercial adoption, expanding customer relationships, improving profitability and disciplined execution. The company's Artificial Intelligence Platform is gaining traction across enterprises, while larger contracts and a growing customer base provide visibility into sustained long-term growth. At the same time, exceptional operating efficiency demonstrates that Palantir is scaling its business without compromising profitability. With analyst sentiment becoming increasingly optimistic and enterprise AI adoption still in its early stages, the recent share-price weakness appears to present a compelling opportunity for long-term investors. Despite near-term valuation concerns, Palantir's strengthening fundamentals support a Buy recommendation for investors seeking exposure to one of the software industry's leading AI growth stories.

PLTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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