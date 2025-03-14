$PLTR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLTR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,810,773,486 of trading volume.

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLTR:

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 252 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 252 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,146 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 691 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PLTR Government Contracts

We have seen $489,584,575 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

You can track data on $PLTR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.