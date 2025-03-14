$PLTR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLTR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,810,773,486 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLTR:
$PLTR Insider Trading Activity
$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 252 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 252 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 37,407,565 shares for an estimated $1,905,359,603.
- PETER THIEL has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 28,590,737 shares for an estimated $1,054,355,035.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 6,035,041 shares for an estimated $440,199,184.
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 2,339,862 shares for an estimated $186,662,832.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 879,930 shares for an estimated $54,181,998.
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 478,184 shares for an estimated $34,250,882.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 126,422 shares for an estimated $8,592,244.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $7,773,924.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 74,001 shares for an estimated $4,650,032.
- ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 14,776 shares for an estimated $1,288,868.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,146 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 691 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 22,597,915 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,709,080,311
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 15,629,431 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,182,053,866
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,450,765 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,092,911,356
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 8,830,658 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,862,664
- NORGES BANK added 6,728,869 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,904,362
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,008,349 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $454,411,434
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,863,049 shares (+89.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,422,395
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PLTR Government Contracts
We have seen $489,584,575 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TASK ORDER #1 FOR MAVEN SMART SYSTEM - USER INTERFACE/USER EXPERIENCE (UI/UX) PROTOTYPE: $95,251,924
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $47,718,312
- PROJECT MANAGER INTELLIGENCE SYSTEMS & ANALYTICS / CAPABILITY DROP 2, COMMERCIAL SOLUTION FOR CAPABILITY DR...: $26,402,555
- SAAS SOLUTION.: $25,660,101
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $23,720,419
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
You can track data on $PLTR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.