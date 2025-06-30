$PLTR stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLTR stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,990,778,422 of trading volume.

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLTR:

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 235 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 234 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,265 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 972 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLTR Government Contracts

We have seen $571,662,863 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Positive" rating on 06/25/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

$PLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Matthew Broome from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $94.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $140.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025

