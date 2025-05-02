$PLTR stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLTR stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,366,830,735 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLTR:
$PLTR Insider Trading Activity
$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 255 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 255 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 22,751,272 shares for an estimated $1,325,164,844.
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 6,399,862 shares for an estimated $523,902,748.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 6,035,041 shares for an estimated $440,199,184.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 659,273 shares for an estimated $48,940,345.
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 478,184 shares for an estimated $34,250,882.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $8,716,146.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 92,405 shares for an estimated $7,254,744.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 51,775 shares for an estimated $3,809,702.
- ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 14,776 shares for an estimated $1,288,868.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,181 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 787 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 22,597,915 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,709,080,311
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 15,629,431 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,182,053,866
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,450,765 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,092,911,356
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 8,830,658 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,862,664
- NORGES BANK added 6,728,869 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,904,362
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,008,349 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $454,411,434
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,863,049 shares (+89.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,422,395
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PLTR Government Contracts
We have seen $592,363,126 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TASK ORDER #1 FOR MAVEN SMART SYSTEM - USER INTERFACE/USER EXPERIENCE (UI/UX) PROTOTYPE: $136,586,404
- INVESTIGATIVE CASE MANAGEMENT (ICM) OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) SUPPORT SERVICES AND CUSTOM ENHANCEMENTS: $50,307,038
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $49,909,675
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $34,810,252
- PROJECT MANAGER INTELLIGENCE SYSTEMS & ANALYTICS / CAPABILITY DROP 2, COMMERCIAL SOLUTION FOR CAPABILITY DR...: $28,200,828
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$PLTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLTR forecast page.
$PLTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $105.0 on 02/04/2025
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 02/04/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 02/04/2025
- Dan Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 11/25/2024
You can track data on $PLTR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.