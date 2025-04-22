$PLTR stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLTR stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,527,303,449 of trading volume.

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLTR:

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 259 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 259 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,135 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 715 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLTR Government Contracts

We have seen $612,244,674 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/26, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.

$PLTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025

$PLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $105.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $60.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Dan Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 11/25/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.