$PLTR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLTR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,469,273,417 of trading volume.

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLTR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PLTR stock page ):

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 233 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 232 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,242 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 889 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLTR Government Contracts

We have seen $571,912,863 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

Mizuho issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$PLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $155.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Matthew Broome from Mizuho set a target price of $116.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $115.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $90.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $98.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

