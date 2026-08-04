PLTR Q2 Earnings Call Spotlights Sovereign AI Demand

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto frame AI sovereignty as the central driver of customer demand, product investment and future growth.

The company paired that message with a sizable outlook increase after adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 and revenue of $1.94 billion exceeded the $1.81 billion estimate.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Palantir Technologies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Palantir Technologies Inc. Quote

PLTR Frames Sovereign AI as Demand Driver

Chief revenue officer and chief legal officer Ryan Taylor said enterprises increasingly want control over their data, operating logic, actions and security rather than dependence on model providers.

Taylor argued that Palantir’s alignment with customers is supporting larger commitments. The company closed 220 deals worth at least $1 million, including 73 worth $10 million or more.

Chief executive officer Alexander Karp reinforced that theme, positioning sovereignty as an extension of Palantir’s longstanding focus on delivering measurable operational value rather than maximizing token consumption.

Palantir's U.S. Commercial Engine Accelerates

Chief financial officer and Treasurer David Glazer said U.S. commercial revenue rose 149% year over year and 28% sequentially to $764 million.

U.S. commercial total contract value bookings reached $2.132 billion, up 153% year over year. Customer count increased 35% to 653, while remaining deal value rose 124%.

The shareholder letter described the U.S. commercial business as still nascent despite its current pace, underscoring management’s view that adoption has room to broaden.

PLTR Raises 2026 Outlook on Broader Demand

Glazer raised full-year revenue guidance to between $8.15 billion and $8.158 billion, with the midpoint representing 82% growth. Management also lifted U.S. commercial revenue guidance to more than $3.424 billion, or at least 134% growth.

For the third quarter, Palantir expects revenue between $2.16 billion and $2.164 billion and adjusted operating income between $1.292 billion and $1.296 billion.

The company also raised full-year adjusted operating income guidance to between $4.889 billion and $4.897 billion and adjusted free cash flow guidance to between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion.

Palantir Builds Around Deployment and Control

Chief technology officer Shyam Sankar emphasized that AIP combines data integration, ontology, security, agent orchestration, evaluation tools and post-training inside customer-controlled environments.

Sankar said customer-specific benchmarks can determine which model best fits each workflow, allowing customers to balance cost, performance and latency instead of relying on broad industry benchmarks.

He also highlighted a competitive deployment where Palantir’s team built revenue-focused agent systems and converted the work into a $10 million annual contract value agreement.

PLTR Q&A Tests the Sovereignty Case

A BofA Securities analyst asked why enterprises are focusing more intensely on ownership of data and model learning after several years of AI adoption.

Sankar responded that early efforts centered on proving economic value. As deployments expanded, customers became more focused on controlling weights, metadata, reasoning traces and other intelligence generated through usage.

A D.A. Davidson analyst raised model lock-in risk. Karp, Taylor and Sankar said Palantir’s architecture supports switching models and selecting them workflow by workflow against benchmarks tied to customer operations.

Palantir Balances Investment With Margin Strength

Glazer said adjusted gross margin was 86%, reflecting added cloud-hosting costs for one government customer. Management expects that arrangement to improve time to value and support future workflow expansion.

Adjusted operating expenses rose 37% year over year and 14% sequentially to $741 million, driven mainly by AIP investment and technical hiring.

Palantir expects a significant third-quarter expense ramp from new-hire starts and product and marketing initiatives, while continuing to expect GAAP operating income and net income in every quarter of 2026.

PLTR's Direction After the Call

Management’s tone remained highly confident, with product control, customer economics and U.S. execution at the center of the strategy.

Karp said he is pushing the company to sustain growth at or above the current U.S. commercial pace over the next 18 months. That statement sat outside Glazer’s formal guidance ranges.

What the Zacks Signals Indicate

PLTR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Growth Score of A is favorable for growth-oriented investors, while the Value Score of F, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of C present a more mixed style profile. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Rank and Style Scores are complementary indicators, with A or B grades preferred alongside a top rank. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates following the newly reported results.







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