PLTR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.22, changing hands as high as $9.26 per share. Palantir Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 21.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.84 per share, with $14.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.28.

