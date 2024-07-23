PLTR Analysis: Why Palantir Stock Is Surging Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has delivered growth and advancement at its recent AIPCon event that moved Palantir stock. It has unveiled new customers and product announcements pointing to the company’s fundamental strength.

Nearly 70 clients discussed the sharp utilization of Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform. These clients include United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Nebraska Medicine, and AARP.

This reflects the company’s expanding market reach and customer base. Moreover, the Palantir Developer Community announcement further solidifies Palantir’s lead in the AI and data analytics market.

Additionally, the company has seen significant commercial deals during Q1 2024. For instance, a seven-figure deal with a utility company was signed five days after a boot camp. Another customer converted a multiday boot camp into a seven-figure deal within three weeks.

These instances reflect the sharpness of Palantir’s AIP Bootcamp initiative in converting prospects into high revenue-generating clients. Given these developments, Palantir stock marks a solid buy opportunity.

Robust Customer Growth and Product Innovation

Palantir’s recent AIPCon event demonstrated considerable customer acquisition and product advancement. The company initiated partnerships with major organizations like United Airlines and Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN).

This illustrates that these entities leverage Palantir’s AIP to enhance their operations. The AIP Bootcamp initiative has been particularly progressive. Over 1300 boot camps were completed, which indicates high demand and massive implementation of Palantir’s solutions.

The program has enabled clients to transition from prototype to production-grade AI faster. Hence, this moat leads to rapid deal closures and high top-line growth.

Additionally, the new product announcements at AIPCon include the launch of the Palantir Developer Community.

This platform may foster an expanding ecosystem of developers and users, further boosting the value proposition of Palantir’s offerings.

Lastly, the Build with AIP initiative will guide clients in building similar workflows, magnifying widespread adoption and integration of Palantir’s tech across industries.

Financial Performance and Market Position

Palantir’s Q1 2024 performance has been solid. This is due to the momentum of AIP and strong performance in the U.S. commercial segment. The company had an annual revenue increase of 21%.

This growth emerged from a high increase in U.S. commercial revenue, which soared by 68% annually in Q1. Adding 41 new customers in the quarter reflects an annual boost in customer count, which increased by 69%.

This indicates the company’s fundamental capability to attract and retain clients across industries.

Moreover, the U.S. government segment also had high growth, with an annual revenue increase of 12%. Palantir has a lead as the sole contractor for the U.S. Army’s TITAN program.

This is the first time a software company has entered a hardware contract, marking its strategic importance. This contract opens up a vast new market segment for Palantir in the defense sector (hardware). Based on these developments, Palantir stock outperformed the S&P 500 with a year-to-date price return of 66.45%.

Stability in the Business Model

There can be an argument that Palantir’s heavy reliance on large government contracts points to risk if these contracts fail to be renewed or if government spending priorities shift.

Against this element, Palantir has attained strong diversification in its client base across various industries. These include health care, retail, and energy, minimizing the risk associated with the longevity of government contracts.

Furthermore, Palantir’s focus on expanding its commercial footprint and booming client engagement ensures prolonged growth and top-line diversification.

Palantir expects its Q2 2024 revenue to be in the range of $649 million- $653 million. This forecast indicates continued robust growth. It is driven primarily by the momentum in its AIP and strong performance in its U.S. commercial business.

The company expects its adjusted income from operations for Q2 2024 to be between $209 million-$213 million. This range marks Palantir’s focus on maintaining a solid operational edge and profitability.

For 2024, Palantir has raised its U.S. commercial revenue guidance to exceed $661 million, representing an annual growth rate of at least 45%. Hence, the upward revision indicates high demand and traction for Palantir’s offerings in the U.S. commercial sector.

In short, the company’s lead in the AI and data analytics market may support Palantir stock to yield high returns.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in PLTR.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

