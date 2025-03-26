$PLTK stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLTK stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,978,168 of trading volume.

$PLTK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLTK:

$PLTK insiders have traded $PLTK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDING UK II LTD PLAYTIKA has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 2,591,608 shares for an estimated $21,579,639.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $PLTK stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $PLTK on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.