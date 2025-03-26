$PLTK stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLTK stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,978,168 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLTK:
$PLTK Insider Trading Activity
$PLTK insiders have traded $PLTK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDING UK II LTD PLAYTIKA has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 2,591,608 shares for an estimated $21,579,639.
$PLTK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $PLTK stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,322,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,478,025
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,261,129 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,752,235
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,109,594 shares (+61.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,700,582
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,042,605 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,235,678
- FMR LLC removed 680,093 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,719,845
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 663,700 shares (+23814.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,606,078
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 554,231 shares (+284.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,846,363
