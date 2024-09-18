PLTK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/20/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/20/24, Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 10/4/24. As a percentage of PLTK's recent stock price of $7.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Playtika Holding Corp to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when PLTK shares open for trading on 9/20/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PLTK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLTK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.25 per share, with $10.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.88.

In Wednesday trading, Playtika Holding Corp shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

