$PLTK Earnings Results: $PLTK Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PLTK ($PLTK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $650,300,000, beating estimates of $643,643,664 by $6,656,336.

$PLTK Insider Trading Activity

$PLTK insiders have traded $PLTK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDING UK II LTD PLAYTIKA has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 2,591,608 shares for an estimated $21,579,639.

$PLTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $PLTK stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

