PLS Group (PILBF) Price Target Increased by 46.11% to 3.28

The average one-year price target for PLS Group (OTCPK:PILBF) has been revised to $3.28 / share. This is an increase of 46.11% from the prior estimate of $2.24 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.84 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.93% from the latest reported closing price of $2.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLS Group. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 25.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PILBF is 0.66%, an increase of 20.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.01% to 201,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,735K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,130K shares , representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PILBF by 4.60% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 27,892K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,355K shares , representing an increase of 16.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PILBF by 19.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25,435K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,947K shares , representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PILBF by 19.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 20,497K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,265K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PILBF by 0.68% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 17,684K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,596K shares , representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PILBF by 21.89% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.