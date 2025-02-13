$PLRX stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLRX stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,935,404 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLRX:
$PLRX Insider Trading Activity
$PLRX insiders have traded $PLRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BERNARD COULIE (President and CEO) sold 52,419 shares for an estimated $587,150
- MIKE OUIMETTE (General Counsel & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,500 shares for an estimated $261,101.
- KEITH LAMONT CUMMINGS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,148 shares for an estimated $225,679
- ERIC LEFEBVRE (Chief Medical Officer) sold 18,478 shares for an estimated $206,973
- HANS HULL (Chief Business Officer) sold 15,936 shares for an estimated $178,500
- LILY CHEUNG (Chief Human Resource Officer) sold 3,740 shares for an estimated $41,892
$PLRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $PLRX stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 3,104,486 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,801,288
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,498,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,012,893
- CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,210,000
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 825,667 shares (-24.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,255,727
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 726,743 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,146,789
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 395,658 shares (-91.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,435,326
- INTEGRAL HEALTH ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,363,000
