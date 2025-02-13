$PLRX stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLRX stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,935,404 of trading volume.

$PLRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLRX:

$PLRX insiders have traded $PLRX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNARD COULIE (President and CEO) sold 52,419 shares for an estimated $587,150

MIKE OUIMETTE (General Counsel & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,500 shares for an estimated $261,101 .

. KEITH LAMONT CUMMINGS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 20,148 shares for an estimated $225,679

ERIC LEFEBVRE (Chief Medical Officer) sold 18,478 shares for an estimated $206,973

HANS HULL (Chief Business Officer) sold 15,936 shares for an estimated $178,500

LILY CHEUNG (Chief Human Resource Officer) sold 3,740 shares for an estimated $41,892

$PLRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $PLRX stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

