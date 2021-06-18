PLRX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PLRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.02, changing hands as low as $28.55 per share. Pliant Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLRX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.425 per share, with $43.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.