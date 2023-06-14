PLRX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PLRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.13, changing hands as high as $24.15 per share. Pliant Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLRX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.50 per share, with $36.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.