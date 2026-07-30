PLPC Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y on Strong Energy Demand

Shares of Preformed Line Products Company PLPC have declined 4.6% since reporting results for the second quarter of 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 1.5% fall over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has lost 28% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.4% slip.

Sales & Earnings Performance

Preformed Line Products delivered record second-quarter 2026 results, with net sales rising 25% to $212.7 million from $169.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Diluted earnings per share increased 75% to a record $4.49 from $2.56 a year ago.

Net income attributable to PLPC shareholders rose to $21.5 million from $12.7 million, reflecting higher sales volumes, favorable product mix, fixed-cost leverage and the benefit of price increases implemented in 2025. Gross profit increased 32% to $73 million, while the gross margin expanded 160 basis points to 34.3%.

Preformed Line Products Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Preformed Line Products Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Preformed Line Products Company Quote

Energy Demand Drives Record Revenue Performance

PLPC’s quarterly performance was supported by broad-based growth across its business segments. The company said that all segments increased sales compared with the second quarter of 2025, with PLP-USA leading results through strong demand in energy markets. USA sales reached a record $104.3 million, increasing 32% year over year and 12% sequentially from the first quarter of 2026.

Energy sales were the largest contributor, reaching $148.9 million from $118.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The company attributed the strength primarily to continued growth in the transmission market. Communications sales also improved, reaching $48.9 million, supported by stronger demand for fiber closure products in PLP-USA and cabinet connectivity products in EMEA. Special industries sales increased to $14.9 million, with Asia-Pacific growth driven largely by solar-related projects.

Margin Expansion Supports Profitability Growth

PLPC expanded profitability despite ongoing cost pressures. The gross margin improved for the fourth consecutive quarter to 34.3% from 32.7% in the second quarter of 2025 and 31.3% in the first quarter of 2026. Management attributed the improvement to pricing strategies, supply-chain discipline and fixed-cost leverage.

Operating income increased to $27.9 million from $17.1 million in the prior-year quarter. However, the company noted that higher selling expenses and investments in personnel supporting strategic market growth, including sales, sales support and engineering resources, partially offset gains. Tariff-related pressures also continued to weigh on profitability.

Management Commentary Highlights Market Strength

Executive chairman Rob Ruhlman said that the company’s record quarterly sales and earnings reflected strong demand across core energy and communications markets, and the resilience of PLPC’s global operations. He highlighted the company’s domestic manufacturing footprint as a strategic advantage, noting that PLP-USA delivered 32% sales growth during the quarter.

Management also pointed to a strong balance sheet as a source of flexibility for future investments. As of June 30, 2026, PLPC held $76.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, generated $31.3 million in operating cash flow during the quarter, and maintained 89% availability under its global credit facility. The company reported a bank debt-to-equity ratio of 8.6%.

Cash Flow & Strategic Investments

The free cash flow improved significantly during the quarter to $18.3 million from $3.9 million in negative free cash flow in the first quarter of 2026. The company said that the improvement was driven by higher quarterly net income and changes in operating assets and liabilities. Free cash flow conversion was 85% in the quarter.

PLPC did not provide specific financial guidance for the remainder of 2026. However, management indicated that it remains focused on navigating tariff and geopolitical uncertainty while continuing investments in people, facilities and growth opportunities.

Other Developments

During the quarter, PLPC completed the acquisition of Delta Star Conetores Electricos Ltda., located in Salto, Brazil. The acquisition contributed $1.2 million to sales in the second quarter and expanded the company’s substation portfolio and operational capabilities in South America. Management said that Delta Star is expected to support growth in the U.S. substation business while strengthening PLPC’s regional presence.

The company also highlighted ongoing capital investments, including facility expansion and modernization efforts. PLPC noted the purchase of a new facility in Canada and continued construction of its Poland facility as part of broader efforts to support growth.

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