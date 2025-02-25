$PLOW stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLOW stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,781,965 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLOW:
$PLOW Insider Trading Activity
$PLOW insiders have traded $PLOW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GENDEREN MARK VAN (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $114,799
$PLOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $PLOW stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 693,448 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,386,176
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 416,394 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,484,146
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 380,364 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,988,001
- ARARAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 233,255 shares (+40.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,511,815
- RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 176,585 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,172,703
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 163,119 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,854,501
- THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC removed 153,692 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,631,741
