PLOW Q2 Earnings Call Details Preseason-Led Outlook Raise

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto frame stronger attachment demand as the main driver of another outlook increase, while keeping expectations for Work Truck Solutions measured.

Adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93, a 31.20% surprise. Revenues of $214.6 million missed the $216.8 million consensus by 1.00%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Quote

PLOW Raises Its 2026 Outlook

Executive vice president and CFO Sarah Lauber raised 2026 net sales guidance to $765-$805 million from $750-$795 million.

CFO Lauber also increased adjusted EBITDA guidance to $120-$135 million and adjusted earnings guidance to $2.90-$3.40 per share. The midpoint increases were 8.5% and 12.5%, respectively.

The outlook assumes stable economic and supply-chain conditions, an even split of preseason attachment shipments between the second and third quarters, and average fourth-quarter snowfall.

Douglas Leans on Attachments Momentum

President and CEO Mark Van Genderen said above-average snowfall last winter drove strong preseason demand, while lower dealer inventories created an additional restocking benefit.

Work Truck Attachments sales increased 20% to $129.3 million. CEO Van Genderen emphasized that orders were strong across plows, hoppers, parts and accessories.

CEO Van Genderen said Douglas expects to surpass its 2025 record for parts and accessories sales by the end of the third quarter, reinforcing management’s confidence in near-term shipments.

PLOW Sees Q3 Carryover From Preseason

CEO Van Genderen said Douglas shipped roughly half of its preseason orders in the second quarter and plans to complete the remainder by the end of the third quarter.

A Baird analyst asked what had strengthened since the prior call. CEO Van Genderen pointed to higher preseason orders across plows and hoppers, with parts and accessories providing another source of upside.

CFO Lauber agreed that third-quarter Attachments revenues should be well above $100 million and margins north of 20%, while sequential margins should be lower than in the second quarter.

Douglas Balances Municipal and Commercial Demand

CEO Van Genderen said municipal demand remains the central support for Work Truck Solutions, offsetting softer activity in selected commercial lines.

CFO Lauber said the municipal backlog is close to the record level reached in 2022, with production dates extending well into 2027. The new Missouri facility added about 10% of municipal capacity.

Commercial customers were more cautious. CEO Van Genderen said several larger fleet buyers had paused orders while assessing economic and geopolitical conditions, but management viewed those orders as delayed rather than lost.

PLOW Clarifies Margin and Capacity Drivers

A D.A. Davidson analyst pressed management on the year-over-year decline in Attachments margin despite higher sales.

CFO Lauber said Venco Venturo was the largest drag. Excluding the acquisition, second-quarter Attachments margins would have been flat year over year on higher volume, while full-year margins remain targeted in the low 20s.

A Sidoti analyst asked about municipal growth and capacity. CEO Van Genderen credited stronger customer relationships and delivery execution, while CFO Lauber said the planned Ohio relocation should add roughly another 10% of capacity next year.

Douglas Funds Growth and Shareholder Returns

CFO Lauber said first-half operating cash use increased to $25.2 million as the company carried more inventory and receivables to support higher sales.

Midyear liquidity totaled $69.4 million, including $1.9 million of cash and $67.5 million of revolver availability. CFO Lauber described that amount as sufficient for 2026 needs.

Douglas returned $10.1 million to shareholders during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases. CFO Lauber also kept strategic acquisitions within the activate framework, subject to valuation discipline.

PLOW Keeps Execution at the Center

CEO Van Genderen kept the call focused on shipping the remaining preseason backlog, expanding municipal throughput and controlling costs in softer commercial operations.

Management also presented its optimize, expand and activate framework as the operating lens for long-term decisions, including adjacent-market growth and selective acquisitions.

Douglas’ Zacks Signals Stay Mixed

PLOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating unfavorable earnings-estimate revision trends despite its Value Score of B and Growth, Momentum and VGM Score of A.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Within the Zacks framework, the Rank is the primary near-term signal, while A and B Style Scores identify stronger characteristics within value, growth and momentum. The Rank can change as analysts revise estimates after the reported results.







Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.