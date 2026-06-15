PLOW Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/16/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PLOW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PLOW's low point in its 52 week range is $27.62 per share, with $52.3299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.09.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PLOW makes up 4.18% of the Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SMLL) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding PLOW).
In Monday trading, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.
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Further PLOW Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.