Plover Bay Technologies (SEHK:1523) Price Target Increased by 37.80% to 9.97

The average one-year price target for Plover Bay Technologies (SEHK:1523) has been revised to HK$9.97 / share. This is an increase of 37.80% from the prior estimate of HK$7.23 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$9.87 to a high of HK$10.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.40% from the latest reported closing price of HK$7.36 / share.

Plover Bay Technologies Maintains 4.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.54%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.37% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plover Bay Technologies. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 81.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1523 is 0.96%, an increase of 293.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.87% to 5,666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPGCX - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 2,256K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares , representing a decrease of 28.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1523 by 9.63% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,951K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,302K shares , representing a decrease of 120.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1523 by 10.30% over the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 1,056K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1523 by 10.58% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 332K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPGEX - Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund Institutional Class holds 72K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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