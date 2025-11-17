Plover Bay Technologies (PBTDF) Price Target Increased by 17.99% to 1.00

The average one-year price target for Plover Bay Technologies (OTCPK:PBTDF) has been revised to $1.00 / share. This is an increase of 17.99% from the prior estimate of $0.84 dated September 25, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.90 to a high of $1.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.65% from the latest reported closing price of $0.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plover Bay Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBTDF is 0.23%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.88% to 12,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPGCX - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 2,256K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares , representing a decrease of 28.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBTDF by 9.63% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,951K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,302K shares , representing a decrease of 120.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBTDF by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,675K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBTDF by 11.32% over the last quarter.

WAIGX - Wasatch International Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,572K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 1,056K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBTDF by 10.58% over the last quarter.

