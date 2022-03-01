PLNT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.62, changing hands as low as $81.01 per share. Planet Fitness Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLNT's low point in its 52 week range is $67.89 per share, with $99.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.80.

