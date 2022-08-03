PLNT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.39, changing hands as high as $81.64 per share. Planet Fitness Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLNT's low point in its 52 week range is $61.1108 per share, with $99.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.