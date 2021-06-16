PLNT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.40, changing hands as low as $72.96 per share. Planet Fitness Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLNT's low point in its 52 week range is $49.42 per share, with $90.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.12.

