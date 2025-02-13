$PLMR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLMR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,849,396 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PLMR:
$PLMR Insider Trading Activity
$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 59,981 shares for an estimated $6,130,799.
- JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 22,115 shares for an estimated $2,199,195.
- T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 17,809 shares for an estimated $1,837,624.
- ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,053 shares for an estimated $1,415,520.
- JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.
$PLMR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 281,209 shares (+93.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,622,056
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 210,523 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,229,123
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 199,052 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,017,900
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 194,010 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,485,515
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 153,108 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,166,673
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 142,495 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,490,001
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 116,125 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,993,553
