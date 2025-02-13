$PLMR stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PLMR stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,849,396 of trading volume.

$PLMR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PLMR:

$PLMR insiders have traded $PLMR stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAC ARMSTRONG (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 59,981 shares for an estimated $6,130,799 .

. JON CHRISTIANSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 22,115 shares for an estimated $2,199,195 .

. T CHRISTOPHER UCHIDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 17,809 shares for an estimated $1,837,624 .

. ANGELA L. GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,053 shares for an estimated $1,415,520 .

. JONATHAN KNUTZEN (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,333 shares for an estimated $247,433.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $PLMR stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $PLMR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.